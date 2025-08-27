High praise for Kubheka's sub-six-hour world record

When Sibusiso Kubheka, the shining youngster from KwaZulu-Natal, crossed the finish line at the Nardò Ring in southern Italy on Tuesday ahead of four other top athletes, he etched his name in the history books of elite sport by being the first-ever runner to complete 100km in 05:59:20.
The 27-year-old Kubheka, who was recruited by Adidas from Xcel Running Club, was part of the brand's Chasing 100 special project, where five top elite ultra marathon runners were pitted against one another in pursuit of running 100km in less than six hours.
Despite making an emergency dash to the restroom early in the race, Kubheka beat Charlie Lawrence, who finished the race in 6:03:47, and Aleksandr Sorokin, who crossed the finish line at 6:04:10.
Before the race, Sorokin was the record holder after finishing it in 6:05:35 in 2023.
Adidas CEO Alasdhair Willis praised Kubheka for breaking barriers in ultra-marathons after his impressive record-breaking run in Italy.
Willis said Kubheka’s history-defining performance — achieving something no one has ever come close to — is an immense achievement that they are incredibly proud of.
“This is a true testament to the power of combining Adidas innovation with the very best of athletic prowess to push the limits of human capability forward,” he said.
He said Chasing 100 is the story of their deep-rooted drive to go faster, an opportunity to see what’s possible when they work at speed, break new boundaries in design and test new possibilities in footwear and apparel.
In a post-race statement, Adidas said all five competing athletes were wearing precision-engineered footwear and state-of-the-art apparel designed to enable more speed.
In shaving an astonishing six minutes and 15 seconds off the previous fastest time, Kubheka became the first person to complete a 100km run in under six hours.
Kubheka said he was so proud of his performance.
“Breaking this record and becoming the first person to run 100km in under six hours was not easy. But thanks to Adidas’ partnership, belief and bespoke technologies, we made it happen,” Kubheka said.
He said anything is possible when the best athletes are combined with the right preparation and sports innovation. — WATCH: We are the Champions News Agency
