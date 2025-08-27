Defending men’s champion Dewald van Niekerk will be out to set a new mark in South African squash when he targets his fifth straight title in the Growthpoint Senior Nationals championships to take place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from August 28 to 30.
Van Niekerk eyes record run at nationals
Defending champs primed to defend squash titles at Makers Landing in Cape Town
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images
Defending men’s champion Dewald van Niekerk will be out to set a new mark in South African squash when he targets his fifth straight title in the Growthpoint Senior Nationals championships to take place at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from August 28 to 30.
The 28-year-old Gqeberha-born player has ruled this prestigious event since winning his first title in 2021 and now stands on the verge of overtaking Steve Coppinger’s record of four wins in a row.
The KwaZulu-Natal star, who rose to No 14 in the world in 2015, won the national title from 2010 to 2013.
Despite several spirited challengers since his breakthrough win four years ago, there has been nobody who has got the better of Van Niekerk in domestic competition and the odds are in his favour of capturing a fifth straight title.
Yet Van Niekerk does not see it that way and has pressed the reset button as he prepares to take on SA’s best players.
“Being the top seed doesn’t stop me from preparing thoroughly,” the 28-year-old said.
“This event is hugely important to me, and I always mark it as a priority on my calendar.”
His chief challenger is second seed Damian Groenewald of Northerns, who stretched him to four games in last year’s final.
With Van Niekerk fine-tuning every element of his game — mental, physical, tactical, and technical — Groenewald and the rest of the field, which includes 2019 champion JP Brits, know they will need to be at their very best.
“I have worked on my game in all aspects — mental, physical, tactical and technical,” the SA Country Districts player, ranked 68 in the world, said.
“And I have developed a good level of confidence in my abilities.”
Just as Van Niekerk has been the dominant figure in the men’s game, so, too, has Cape Town’s Alex Commins been the player to beat in the women’s field.
The former professional, with a career-best world ranking of 22, is gunning for her sixth title overall, having won her first one in 2015 with a 3-2 win over Cheyna Tucker (now Wood).
Due to her pro tour commitments, Commins was not always able to compete in the Growthpoint Nationals, but did also secure the title in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024.
It remains, however, a priority on her annual calendar and though she approaches it from a different perspective nowadays, she is focused on winning another title.
“Fortunately, I haven’t lost that competitive edge, but I feel more relaxed since I retired from the PSA Tour,” she said.
“There is less pressure on training for matches and I am playing now because I enjoy it, so it that’s been a really refreshing shift.
“I am still training hard and always on the go, but I do it now because I enjoy what I am doing and where I am at.”
That means her challengers will have their work cut out to remove her from top spot on the podium, with her main rival being Eastern Province’s Hayley Ward, the top seed and current world No 75.
She has yet to get the better of Commins in a match despite pushing her hard in last year’s 3-1 final but is the one player who remains competitive against the Growthpoint Nationals champion.
Ward begins her campaign against Helena Hudson (Northerns) on Thursday, while Commins opens against Lara Patrick, also of Northerns.
The tournament will also include the U15 section, with some of SA’s best teenage players competing alongside the senior stars. — BLD Communications
