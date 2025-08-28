EP’s Ludick to pair with Arthur for SA in Argentina

Graaff-Reinet’s Johndre Ludick and Astin Arthur will aim to extend SA’s proud legacy in Argentina when they represent the country in two world-class international events this November.
The GolfRSA National Squad pair will look to secure SA’s 11th consecutive top-five finish when they tee up in the 28th Team Competition of the 53rd Juan Carlos Tailhade Cup at Los Lagartos Country Club from November 6-9.
The focus then shifts to individual glory for Arthur and Ludick, ranked third and fourth respectively in the current GolfRSA Open Amateur Rankings, as they compete in the prestigious 65th Argentine Stroke Play Championship, the world’s sixth-oldest amateur championship, staged at Olivos Golf Club from November 12-15.
This will mark Arthur’s second successive appearance in Argentina after making his debut alongside Jordan Burnand in 2024, when the SA team secured an impressive fourth-place finish at Los Lagartos.
“I’m really excited to be heading back to Argentina,” Mount Edgecombe’s Arthur, who tied for fourth in the Tailhade Cup and finished joint 12th in the stroke play event in 2024, said.
“It was an incredible learning experience, and I gained so much from competing against some of the best amateurs in the world.
“I’m looking forward to building on that and hopefully improving on last year’s result.”
Like Arthur, Ludick is a former member of the SA Golf Development Board.
The young golfer was inducted into the Ernie Els & Fancourt Foundation in a standout season that saw him capture his first national title in the Nomads National Order of Merit Coastal, alongside victories in the KwaZulu-Natal Open, the KwaZulu-Natal Stroke Play Qualifier, and the KwaZulu-Natal Amateur Championship.
He also represented SA at junior level in the GolfRSA International Amateur Championship, was part of the victorious SA team at the All Africa Junior Team Championship, and made his debut for Team SA at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan earlier in 2025.
For the Eastern Province golfer, the trip represents another significant career milestone and his first senior international appearance.
“I feel incredibly proud to be representing SA at senior level for the first time,” Ludick said.
“It’s something I’ve worked towards for a long time, and to have the opportunity to compete on a stage like this is very special.
“Playing against the world’s best amateurs will be an amazing challenge, and I’m determined to make the most of it and do my country proud.”
SA Golf Association president Henk Smith expressed his pride in naming Arthur and Ludick to represent SA, and highlighted Ludick’s first senior appearance.
“SA has supported these world-class events since 1996, and our rich history in the Juan Carlos Tailhade Cup includes two notable victories by Trevor Immelman and Ulrich van den Berg in 1999, and by Ryan Dreyer and JG Claassen in 2009,” Smith said.
“We are delighted to once again send two of our top-performing amateurs to Argentina, and we are especially proud to award Johndre his senior national colours — a well-deserved honour after an exceptional season.
“Both he and Astin have made significant progress this year, and we believe they will represent the country with distinction on the international stage.”
GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn congratulated the duo and echoed Smith’s sentiments.
“The selection committee has once again chosen two outstanding ambassadors to represent the country at these prestigious events,” Hepburn said.
“Astin and Johndre’s selection is a testament to the incredible hard work they’ve put in and the strength of our development structures.
“They have worked incredibly hard this season and shown great maturity, consistency, and competitive spirit.
“These qualities will serve them well against some of the world’s leading amateurs.
“Argentina provides a fantastic platform for them to test themselves on the international stage, and we’re confident they will make SA proud.” — GolfRSA
EP’s Ludick to pair with Arthur for SA in Argentina
Province’s young star excited for first senior international appearance
Image: ERNEST BLIGNAUT/SUPERSHOTS
