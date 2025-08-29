Moss aims for championship title at Zwartkops finale

The SA Rotax Max Challenge National Karting Championship reaches its climax this weekend at the Zwartkops International Kart Raceway on the outskirts of Centurion, where the drivers will fight it out for seats to the Rotax Max “Olympics of Karting” Grand Finals.
An excited Ed Murray, the CEO of Rotax SA, said: “The Rotax Max Nationals have proven to be sensational this year, with exceptional from record entry grids and tight championship points that now lead us to the four-heat South African finals, where we not only crown our 2025 champions but also select the SA team for the Rotax Max grand finals that takes plac in Bahrain in December.”
Algoa Kart Club has two drivers competing in the Junior Max class that caters for drivers aged 12-15 years.
Caleb Moss has a 22-point lead in the championship standings with Jack Moore in fourth place, 41 points adrift.
Moss will need to keep a cool head against some stiff opposition.
“It has been an extremely good season, with its ups and downs and I’m hoping for a good ending,” Moss said.
“I’m confident that I’ll be able to clinch the title going into Zwartkops.”
Moore, who clinched his second ROK OKJ Championship title last weekend, missed out on one of the regional rounds that make up points for the overall standings in the national championship due to overseas racing commitments.
He will have his work cut out trying to make up points this weekend.
In second position in the standings is Western Province driver Sebastiano Human, who is 22 points behind Moss and a mere four points ahead of young lady driver Emma Dowling, who is in third.
With sunny skies and 30°C forecast, the drivers from SA, Namibia and Mozambique will be tested to the limit across the four heats scheduled for Saturday.
Upcoming events:
August 30: Alles-op-Wiele Motor Show at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing, Regional round 6 at Victory Raceway
September 20: Algoa Kart Club, round 7 at the Celso Scribante Circuit
September 27: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway in Greenbushes
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
