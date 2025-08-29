Proteas hopeful spreads word of caution amid flying start

Madibaz stalwart Hanniska van Vuuren cautioned against complacency after her team’s flying start to the Varsity Netball tournament.
The Nelson Mandela University outfit shot to the top of the log after pulling off thrilling victories over UP-Tuks (62-47) and North West University (52-48) in Stellenbosch on Sunday and Monday.
Now in her fourth year with the side, it is especially rewarding for Van Vuuren to see how the team’s preparation is bearing fruit.
“It has been a really good start, but we know there’s still a long way to go,” the 21-year-old, who was named player of the match against Tuks in the tournament-opener, warned.
“There are some bumper weekends ahead, so we need to stay focused and keep our eyes on the end goal.”
Van Vuuren, who mainly does duty as wing and goal attack, believes discipline in sticking to the strategy has been central to their success.
“Mainly, I think it comes down to listening to our coaches,” the Bachelor of Education student said.
“They know the game better than we do and by after their instructions and executing them on court, we’ve been able to perform well as a team.”
A young Van Vuuren fell in love with the sport and the thrill of putting a ball through the hoop as soon as she took to the court in Grade 1.
“Netball has always been part of my life. As a child, I remember how much fun it was, and still is, to play alongside my friends.
“In my matric year in 2021 I started training with the Madibaz, thanks to our specialist coach Lana Krige, and since then things have kept building,” Van Vuuren, who was born and bred in Gqeberha, said.
Her rise has included selection for various representative teams with her career highlight being an invitation to partake in the national senior trials this year.
“Even though I didn’t make the Proteas team, it was a huge privilege. It reminded me that no dream is too big if you keep working hard and showing up.”
She has been capped at U19 and U21 levels and was a member of the University Sports SA team that took part in the CUCSA Games in Pretoria last season.
Van Vuuren also turns out for the Eastern Cape Aloes in the prestigious Telkom Netball League.
The game has helped shape her character in every facet of life.
“Off the court, it’s about staying true to myself and embracing who I am. On it, I’ve learnt discipline, to follow instructions, to work with others and to be adaptable.”
The value of enjoyment should, however, not be underestimated, she cautioned.
“Among my most treasured memories are the friendships, the tours, the laughter and the fun with teammates. Those moments stand out above the chaos and make me happiest.”
While balance is important, she is no stranger to putting in the hard yards when it counts and is grateful for the opportunities that come her way.
“Right now, I’m just taking things day by day, working hard and dreaming big. The future will unfold as long as I keep showing up.”
Her focus now is on helping Madibaz keep their winning momentum when they face Wits in their next fixture in Bloemfontein on Monday (1pm). — Full Stop Communications
Proteas hopeful spreads word of caution amid flying start
Still a long way to go in Varsity Netball tournament, Madibaz stalwart says
Image: Varsity Sports
