Forest Run in George a fair challenge with a scenic twist

Runners can expect a reasonable challenge with a scenic twist when they line up for the Madibaz George Forest Run on Saturday (September 6).
The third edition offers distances of 21.1km, 10km and 5km with each providing its own blend of testing terrain and natural beauty.
Nelson Mandela University student Sarah Arnott, who placed second in the 10km last year, is one of those graduating to one of the longer distances by taking a tilt at the half-marathon this time around.
“When I did the 10km last year, I really enjoyed what the route offered,” the second-year nature conservation student said.
“It’s a really nice area to run in and I just love running, so that is a good combination for me.”
Because she had done “so much running here in my spare time”, entering the Forest Run last year was a natural progression, as is her entry into the feature event in 2025.
“I have done some longer distances this year and I’m enjoying the extra challenge, so that is [the motivation] behind my half-marathon entry,” Arnott said.
Though a recent illness may have left her slightly undercooked fitness-wise, she was looking forward to the race.
Race director Hugo Loubser said the organisers anticipated another growth spurt if last year’s 30% increase in the total field was anything to go by.
He said the introduction of the 10km opened up the event to a broader spectrum of runners, with just over 600 taking to the start line in 2024.
The fact that the running surface switches between tarmac, gravel and single-track throughout is a big attraction for participants.
“It offers a very different experience from most road races,” Loubser said.
Its setting with the Outeniqua mountains as backdrop and far away from the hustle and bustle of the city makes it a “far more relaxed and scenic outing”.
The three routes, mostly under the indigenous Tsitsikamma forest canopy, provide a personal test rather than an opportunity for personal bests.
“It is an excellent test for serious trail runners, especially over the 10km and half-marathon distances,” Loubser said.
“Some athletes use it as preparation for other events but, overall, it’s not a particularly fast route.”
The Forest Run debuted as the Saasveld half-marathon in 1990 and became the Madibaz George half when the Forestry College merged with NMU in 2005.
“In 2023 it was rebranded the Madibaz George Forest Run, so this is officially the third one in its current format,” Loubser said.
Participants can take advantage of the presence of the Biokinetics Association of SA on race day.
Besides raising awareness about the field, representatives will be on hand to explain where it fits into the medical framework and how runners can benefit from it.
Entries can be made at www.aswd.co.za, Top Gear Sport and Sportsman’s Warehouse (both in George) until 6pm on Wednesday.
Cash-only late entries will be accepted at Sportsman’s Warehouse from 1pm to 6pm on Friday. None will be taken at the start.
The races start and finish at the on-campus rugby stadium. The 21.1km and 10km events get under way at 8am followed by the 5km at 8.15am. — Full Stop Communications
