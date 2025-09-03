Wembley Tennis Club make history at Sun City

Gqeberha’s Wembley Tennis Club put Eastern Cape tennis on the map by clinching a landmark victory at the American Express National Club Championship Finals at Sun City at the weekend.
The triumph marks a defining moment not only for the club but for the Eastern Cape, as Wembley rose above fierce national competition to claim the coveted title.
The tournament was an open event, with the clubs having initially competed in regional and then provincial playoffs.
Wembley beat Cradock Club to qualify as the Eastern Cape representatives for the nationals held at the luxury resort.
A total of 12 clubs competed in the national finals, which included the winners of the provincial qualifying tournaments and three wild card entries.
Each match consisted of one women’s doubles, one men’s doubles and one mixed doubles.
In the pool matches, Wembley beat the No 1 seeds and defending champions Country Club Johannesburg, 2-1.
They then accounted for Limpopo’s Nylstroom Tennis Club by a 3-0 margin.
In the semifinals, Wembley beat North West University 2-1 in a nail-biter.
The final was contested against Bellevue from KwaZulu-Natal.
The Gqeberha side’s women won their singles in straight sets, but the Bellevue team bounced back with a three-set win in the men’s doubles.
The tournament was decided by the mixed doubles, which ended in a thrilling three-set win for Wembley.
“This achievement is particularly meaningful as Wembley Tennis Club is now the first team from the Eastern Cape to ever win this prestigious national event, a truly proud moment for our club and our province,” the club said in a statement.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our exceptional team of Danie van Zyl, Victoria Goodall, Leila Nel and Kianu Jonker, whose outstanding performances, teamwork and determination led us to this incredible achievement.
“The tournament is professionally hosted by Tennis SA and celebrates the heartbeat of national tennis, local clubs.
“It showcased the vital role clubs play in developing grassroots talent, fostering spirited competition, and bringing communities together through sport.
“On behalf of the entire Wembley Tennis Club and Eastern Cape tennis family, we would like to thank American Express SA, Tennis SA, and all the organisers, players and supporters who contributed to making this championship such a memorable success.
“We are immensely proud of our players and all those behind the scenes who helped make this dream a reality.
“This victory is not just for our team — it’s for the entire Eastern Cape and for every person who has supported Wembley Tennis Club over the years.”
The Herald
Wembley Tennis Club make history at Sun City
Landmark victory for Gqeberha players
Image: SUPPLIED
