Impressive field of entries at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The sixth round of the Algoa Motorsport Club regional and club championship takes place at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, with an impressive field of 27 modified saloons set to do battle on the 2.48km circuit that is renowned for close racing due to its technical nature.
A few drivers are returning to action, as well as some new drivers joining in on the modified saloon class action.
Aubrey du Plessis returns in his rebuilt VW Jumbo Golf after a huge accident a few months ago, where he had a huge sideways impact into a tyre wall.
Kelsey Davidson will be relishing getting back behind the wheel of the VW SupaCup Polo, where she has really impressed with her speed, which has seen her promoted to class C.
Joining the fray for the first time are John Smith in a VW Citi Golf Mk1 and Patrick Walton also in a Mk1 VW Golf.
The battle upfront will no doubt be between the class A Opel Tigra of Tiaan Coetzer and the VW Polo of Deon Slabbert, who will be hard pushed by the class B VW SupaPolo’s of Ian Riddle and Elan Buchman and Ian Oberholzer in his Volvo 850 Estate.
A highlight of the modified saloon racing is the hard battles that are carried out through classes C, D, E and F, with many championship permutations falling into place as the season heads to its climax, where a mere 20 points separate the top 10 competitors.
In the Wide Horizon Advanced Training-sponsored series for Historic, Classic and Retro cars, Angelique Griffin returns in her giant-killing Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint after having had an engine rebuild and Nick Davidson is back in his very neat Ford Escort after an extensive overhaul.
In the Retro Classic cars Western Cape driver Andrew Honeywill makes a welcome return to Scribante with his turbocharged Porsche 944 and will be relishing the close racing along with Syd Lippstreu in his Toyota Celica, Alwyn Kretzmann in his Lotus 7 and young Sarah Benn in her BMW E36.
On two wheels, Nkululeko Majola and Zander Taljaard in the unlimited class will have their work cut out keeping the 600cc bikes of Dylan Grobler and Ruan Taljaard at bay, while the Powersport class will see an interesting tussle between Ronnie Doyle, Rob Halgreen and Richard Hawkins.
Craig Benn will be hoping to extend his championship lead in the CBR 150 class against Emma Diener and Kirsty Oberholzer.
Tickets are available at the gate with qualifying for the various classes starting at 8am with the first race scheduled for 10am.
Upcoming events:
September 6: Algoa Motorsport Club, round 6 at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing, Regional round 6 at Victory Raceway; Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club, club championship round 2
September 12: Classic Bakkie / Pickup / 4x4 / Truck display at EP Veteran Car Club
September 13: Main Circuit round 5 at East London Grand Prix Circuit
September 20: Algoa Kart Club, round 7 at the Celso Scribante Circuit
September 27: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway in Greenbushes
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
