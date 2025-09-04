“These learners are from underprivileged areas and we care for their safety. Therefore, we fetch them at home for training sessions and take them back afterwards.
The Herald
Kariega learners put wrestling back on the map
Image: SUPPLIED
The Uitenhage Amateur Wrestling Club has risen from the ashes after the Drostdy Club died several years ago.
“Yes, we are thriving again and the future looks extremely bright,” newly elected club president Joey du Plessis said.
“We are grooming our wrestlers from a young age. The talent is amazing, and these learners benefit from the best coaches in the Eastern Province.
“These learners are from underprivileged areas and we care for their safety. Therefore, we fetch them at home for training sessions and take them back afterwards.
“These learners represent schools such as Albertyn, Innes, Uitenhage Primary, Dover, Bergsig and Sunshine.”
Du Plessis said the enthusiasm for the sport became so overwhelming that a second club had to be established in KwaNobuhle, which boasts 23 wrestlers.
“When we are involved in interclub competitions, both clubs fight as Uitenhage AWC. We have two strong clubs, but compete as one.
“My immediate aim is to make Uitenhage AWC the strongest club in the province with more than 100 wrestlers.
“We have also selected a strong team of 10 wrestlers to represent Eastern Province at the national championships in Pretoria from October 8 to 11.”
Du Plessis said amateur sports were always loaded with challenges and welcomed sponsorships.
The club needs to raise R30,000 and R40,000 to make the trip to Pretoria for petrol, accommodation, food and track suits.
The Uitenhage AWC team is:
Boys: Aidon Gows (8), Mohammed Evans (10), Ayron Heemro (11) and Zakariyah Evans (12).
Girls: Rushing Jackson, Lee-Colin Groenewald, Emilia Olivier, Euginae Masimla (all 12), Ronell Booysen (14) and Jessica Booysen (15).
The Herald
