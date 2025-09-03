Last year 200m runner Luxolo Adams was withdrawn from the Olympic squad after showing poor form following a lengthy injury that shortened his season. At the time he was replaced in the squad by Wayde van Niekerk.
Not so fast! Athletics SA says Bayanda Walaza must undergo fitness test
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Athletics South Africa (ASA) says Bayanda Walaza will have to prove his fitness if he is to compete at the world championships in Tokyo next week.
Walaza’s agent said on Tuesday the sprinter had been evaluated and would be “fully fit” to take part at the showpiece that kicks off next Saturday, with the 100m heats scheduled for the opening day.
The terse statement by Newton Sports Agency did not describe the injury, but mentioned the athlete had “resumed his rehabilitation and preparation under close medical and coaching supervision”.
But ASA said on Wednesday it needed to provide clarity on the status of Walaza, who injured his left hamstring while racing in Zurich last Thursday.
“The future of his participation at the championships will therefore be subject to the outcome of a standard ASA medical examination.
“Only after the ASA medical team has had the chance to evaluate the extent of Bayanda’s injury will ASA make a pronouncement on the status of his participation.”
Last year 200m runner Luxolo Adams was withdrawn from the Olympic squad after showing poor form following a lengthy injury that shortened his season. At the time he was replaced in the squad by Wayde van Niekerk.
Five South African sprinters achieved automatic qualifying times in the 100m, but nations can enter a maximum of three in each event.
ASA selected Walaza, Gift Leotlela and Akani Simbine to race in the 100m.
The other two qualifiers are Benjamin Richardson, who was unavailable for selection, and Retshidisitswe Mlenga, who is in the team as a relay only runner.
Allowing Walaza to compete if he’s not fit to do so would be unfair if he were to withdraw too late to allow Mlenga to take his lane.
The three individual 100m competitors are obliged to also race in the 4x100m relay, barring injury. ASA has three other relay only runners as cover — Bradley Nkoana and Shaun Maswanganyi, both members of the team that won Olympic silver in Paris last year, and Abdurahman Karriem.
But the relays coach also has the option of using other athletes, such as 200m sprinters Van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile, a member of the 4x100m team that won World Relays gold in China earlier this year, and Naeem Jack.
