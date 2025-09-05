The sixth and final round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship that alternates between the two local dirt oval circuits takes place on Saturday evening at Victory Raceway in Walmer.
In some of the classes it is a forgone conclusion as to who will be crowned regional champion.
In the 1600 Stock Saloon class, Pieter de Lange has enjoyed an unassailable lead in the standings with a healthy 114-point advantage over Ruben Barnard, with Reghardt Joubert in third place, a further 90 points behind.
Stephan la Cante could still snatch a podium finish from Joubert as he is just 21 points behind.
In the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class, Marthinus Muller already has a firm grip on the trophy after a dominant season and enjoys a 79-point lead over Charne’ Schuin, with Nadia Rautenbach just 26 points behind Schuin.
Malcolm Els has enjoyed a strong season in the 2.1 Modified Saloon class, and has a 28-point lead over Rimon Landman, who is ahead of Dawid Grundlingh by 58 points.
Young Kiaan Aylward leads the Hot Rod class by 51 points, with Ludolf Olckers and Dawid Grundlingh a further 23 points behind in third place.
The Heavy Metal class is a much tighter affair with Danie de Vos Jnr leading by a mere 24 points over second-placed Joshua Sletcher, with David Victor in third, a further 62 points back.
Gates to Victory Raceway open to spectators at 1pm with racing scheduled to get under way at 5pm.
The Herald
Final round of regional championship at Victory Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
The sixth and final round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship that alternates between the two local dirt oval circuits takes place on Saturday evening at Victory Raceway in Walmer.
In some of the classes it is a forgone conclusion as to who will be crowned regional champion.
In the 1600 Stock Saloon class, Pieter de Lange has enjoyed an unassailable lead in the standings with a healthy 114-point advantage over Ruben Barnard, with Reghardt Joubert in third place, a further 90 points behind.
Stephan la Cante could still snatch a podium finish from Joubert as he is just 21 points behind.
In the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class, Marthinus Muller already has a firm grip on the trophy after a dominant season and enjoys a 79-point lead over Charne’ Schuin, with Nadia Rautenbach just 26 points behind Schuin.
Malcolm Els has enjoyed a strong season in the 2.1 Modified Saloon class, and has a 28-point lead over Rimon Landman, who is ahead of Dawid Grundlingh by 58 points.
Young Kiaan Aylward leads the Hot Rod class by 51 points, with Ludolf Olckers and Dawid Grundlingh a further 23 points behind in third place.
The Heavy Metal class is a much tighter affair with Danie de Vos Jnr leading by a mere 24 points over second-placed Joshua Sletcher, with David Victor in third, a further 62 points back.
Gates to Victory Raceway open to spectators at 1pm with racing scheduled to get under way at 5pm.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport