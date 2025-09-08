Action aplenty at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Round six of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship took place in near perfect weather conditions at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
Following an early morning light rain shower the skies cleared and the wind stayed away, leading to an enjoyable race meeting.
Nick Davidson’s classic Ford Escort unfortunately was a non-starter due to a leaking welsh-plug, so he decided to enter his VW SuperPolo in the large field of Regional Modifed Saloons along with the SuperPolos of Ian Riddle and Elan Buchman.
Tiaan Coetzer, fresh from his maiden overall win at the last round, had a weekend to forgot as he battled with starting issues in his lightning fast Opel Tigra.
After setting the quickest time in qualifying he couldn’t get the car started in time so started race one from the pitlane two laps into the race.
He set the quickest lap time once again during the race to ensure that he started race two in pole position, but sadly had to be pushed-started, resulting in him dropping to the back of the field.
In race three the car refused to start and, despite frantic efforts from his crew, couldn’t make it out to the start.
Deon Slabbert in his VW Polo GTI rounded of another good weekend, taking the overall win in the modified saloons as well as winning the Bronscor Ingco 45 minute endurance race and the index-of-performance.
Andrew Honeywell was the class act of the Retro Classic class in his very neat Porsche 944 Turbo, where he got the better of Alwyn Kretzmann in his Lotus 7, while Angelique Griffin’s day in her revitalised Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint ended in a retirement in race three after contact with another car.
She had finished second in race one and won race two and looked set for overall honours in the Wide Horizon Advance Traing Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars.
On two wheels, Zander Taljaard gets better and better and he emerged as the overall winner in the Open Motorcycle class after being pushed hard in the early stages by Dylan Grobler and Ruan van Zyl.
Unfortunately Grobler took a tumble in race two after hitting oil on the track that cut his day short.
Results:
EP Regional Saloons
Class A: 1st Deon Slabbert, 2nd Nick Davidson, 3rd Tiaan Coetzer
Class B: 1st Ian Riddle, 2nd Elan Buchman, 3rd Ian Oberholzer
Class C: 1st Timothy Ball, 2nd Gordon Nolan
Class D: 1st Greg Forward, 2nd Duncan Phillips
Class E: 1st Julian Bunge, 2nd Josh Moore, 3rd Sarah Benn
Class F: 1st Henry Adams, 2nd Michael Beukman, 3rd Peter Schultz
Class X: 1st Patrick Walton, 2nd John Smith
Wide Horizon Advance Training Coastal Challenge
Class C: 1st Tiaan Kleinhans, 2nd Rane Berry, 3rd Angelique Griffin
Class D: 1st Winston “Pikkie” Marais, 2nd Anton Ehlers, 3rd Johan Marais
Retro Classic: 1st Andrew Honeywell, 2nd Alwyn Kretzmann, 3rd Sarah Benn
Open Motorcycles
300cc: 1st Craig Benn, 2nd Shaun-Michael du Preez
Powersport: 1st Ronnie Doyle, 2nd Richard Hawkins
600cc: 1st Ruan van Zyl, 2nd Alan Beaton
600cc Std: 1st Dylan Grobler
Historics: 1st Ivor Vermaak
Unlimited: 1st Zander Taljaard, 2nd Nkululeko Majola
CBR 150/250 Motorcycles
150 Jnr: 1st Craig Benn
150 Clubmans: 1st Kirsty Oberholzer, 2nd Emma Diener, 3rd Dylan Grobler
250: 1st Richard Hawkins
Bronscor Ingco 45 Minute Enduro
Overall: 1st Deon Slabbert, 2nd Timothy Ball, 3rd James Moore & D.van Eden
Index of Performance:1st Dion Slabbert 94.70%, 2nd Timothy Ball 94.66%, 3rd James Moore & D van Eden 94.46%.
Image: Darryl Kukard
