Bosman and Carreira win Madibaz George Forest Run 21.1km titles

Defending champion Lloyd Bosman and newcomer Cherise Carreira emerged from the woodlands to win the men’s and women’s half-marathons at the Madibaz George Forest Run on Saturday.
With the forest canopy offering shade and Garden Route Dam as backdrop, Nedbank’s Bosman blitzed the 21.1km course in 1:11:03.
The 37-year-old finished ahead of 2023 winner and clubmate Selwyn Matthews, who clocked 1:12:42, with Bernardo Fredericks of Outeniqua Harriers crossing the line third in 1.16:48.
Carreira, a 32-year-old debutant from the Boxer Athletics Club, won at the first time of asking.
She stopped the clock in 1:32:35, nearly three minutes clear of Annarie Donald (32Gi RC), who came home in 1:35:20. Jeanetta van den Berg (Outeniqua Harriers) claimed third in 1:37:22.
Both champions ran conservatively until the halfway mark on a course featuring steep climbs, rocky single-track trails and gravel roads.
Bosman, from Pacaltsdorp in George, surged ahead at the 4km mark. Though Matthews briefly closed the gap, the champion re-established control 2km later and never relinquished his lead again.
“Even when you’re leading there’s always pressure, so you have to control your emotions,” Bosman said.
“Once I was ahead, I could run steadily without taking too many risks on the rocky trails.
“It was great weather and a beautiful course — the perfect way to get a solid half-marathon in before the season.”
Meanwhile, Carreira, who moved to George two years ago, said it had been a privilege to compete and that she had been spurred on by the fact that her family were waiting at the finish.
“I saw the race advertised last year but was pregnant and couldn’t take part,” she said.
“This year I was able to run and I’m so glad I did. Knowing that my 10-month-old baby and husband were waiting for me gave me a big push.”
She led from start to finish, adapting her pace to the uneven sections and climbs, which meant a fast race was never on the cards.
“The route had more trail than I expected but it was beautiful around the dam, which made it enjoyable.”
Carreira ran the first section alongside her teammates and even though there was the threat of a chaser closing in at some point, she stuck to her gameplan.
“The last climb was brutal,” she admitted.
Despite the sting in the tail, she felt the organisation was excellent, the water points great and the atmosphere “so friendly”.
“I’ll definitely be back.”
Madibaz George sport manager and race director Hugo Loubser said he was thrilled with another smooth staging of the event.
“From the water points to the marshals and the well-marked routes, everything went perfectly,” he said.
“Runners loved the atmosphere, enjoyed being on campus and appreciated the natural surroundings.”
The Forest Run featured 21.1km, 10km and 5km events.
Results:
Half-marathon
Men: 1 Lloyd Bosman (Nedbank) 1.11:03, 2 Selwyn Matthews (Nedbank) 1.12:42, 3 Bernardo Fredericks (Outeniqua Harriers) 1.16:48, 4 Willard Jussa (Outeniqua Harriers) 1.17:25, 5 Jerome Ferland (Outeniqua Harriers) 1.18:11.
Women: 1 Cherise Carreira (Boxer AC) 1.32:35, 2 Annarie Donald (32Gi RC) 1.35:20, 3 Jeanetta van den Berg (Outeniqua Harriers) 1.37:22, 4 Nikki Walter (Knysna Marathon Club) 1.41:45, 5 Danelle Kapp (Knysna Marathon Club) 1.47:50.
10km
Men:1 Francois Maquassa (Nedbank) 32:41, 2 Bruce Maboza (Nedbank) 33:23, 3 Grant Jankes (Nedbank) 37:38, 4 Corban van Zyl Smit 37:59, 5 Livenathi Nkatho (Knysna Marathon Club) 39:24.
Women: 1 Annelisiwe Mlungunza (Nedbank) 37:41, 2 Ashrica Booysen (Knysna Marathon Club) 44:38, 3 Kathleen Hastie 49:33, 4 Lauren Sims 49:54, Varity Marnewick (Outeniqua Harriers) 50:54. — Full Stop Communications
Bosman and Carreira win Madibaz George Forest Run 21.1km titles
Image: Gerber Sports Photography
