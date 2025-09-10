Organisers set 1,000-plus entry target for Gelvandale Fun Run
Organisers are expecting more than 1,000 entries at this year's Gelvandale 10km and 5km Fun Run, taking place at the Gelvandale Stadium on September 20.
In celebrating its ninth edition, the race, organised by EP Athletes in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the NMB Legacy Trust, has opened free entry in the 5km race to all schools in the northern areas...
