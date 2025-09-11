Exciting conclusion to regional championship at Victory Raceway

The DO4SA six-round regional championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PE Oval Track Raceway drew to an exciting conclusion in perfect weather conditions last Saturday evening.
Marthinus Muller, racing in the 1660 Modified class, has been unstoppable this season and cruised to overall victory by a massive 115 points, winning a total of nine out of the 18 heats in the championship.
In similar vein, young Kiaan Aylward dominated the Hot Rod class winning nine heats to claim the championship by 56 points.
The biggest winning margin was in the 1600 Stock class where Pieta de Lange stormed to overall honours with a 159-point margin, where won seven out the 18 heats, but saved the best for the finals each evening, winning five out of the six finals at each round.
The 2.1 Modified was a closer affair. Though Malcolm Els won 11 heats, he was pushed hard by the consistent Rimon Landman, who ended up 66 points adrift, while Danie de Vos claimed victory in the Heavy Metal class, romping home with a 90-point lead in the championship standings.
Juan Roesstorff edged out Rohan van Vuuren in the V8 American Saloon class by a mere 39 points to claim the championship title with Wayne Holland in third.
DO4SA regional championship results:
1600 Saloons: 1st Pieta de lange (E185), 2nd Ruben Barnard (C139), 3rd Niel Herselman (E66)
1660 Modified Saloons: 1st Marthinus Muller (E46), 2nd Nadia Rautenbach (E61), 3rd Charne Schuin (C226)
2.1 Modifieds: 1st Malcolm Els (E85), 2nd Rimon Landman (E154), 3rd Dawid Grundlingh (C727)
Hot Rods: 1st Kiaan Aylward (E28), 2nd Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 3rd Annuschke Landman (E153)
Heavy Metals: 1st Danie de Vos Jnr (SA2), 2nd Joshua Sletcher (C100), 3rd Dawid Victor (E88)
V8 American Saloons: 1st Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 2nd Rohan van Vuuren (E60), 3rd Wayne Holland (C21)
Upcoming events:
September 12: Classic Bakkie / Pickup / 4x4 / Truck display at EP Veteran Car Club
September 13: Main Circuit round 5 at East London Grand Prix Circuit
September 20: Algoa Kart Club, round 7 at the Celso Scribante Circuit
September 27: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway in Greenbushes
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive at EPVCC.
The Herald
Exciting conclusion to regional championship at Victory Raceway
Muller unstoppable in 1660 Modified class
Image: Michelle Kelly
