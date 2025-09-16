Lots of positives for Moodley at Misano

Rookie racer Ruche Moodley once again flew the flag as the sole SA representative in the field when the Moto3 world championship visited Italy for the 2025 San Marino GP.
Moodley said he went into the race in a positive frame of mind.
“I know Misano from having competed here before, so I knew we’d have a good weekend,” he said.
“I really enjoy riding the Moto3 bike here.
“There is a nice flow to the circuit with many fast corners that link together.
“In Moto3 we are full throttle through some of these corners.
“When you nail the lap here, it is really satisfying.”
That confidence resulted in Moodley setting the quickest time of the session.
This bought him a slot in the Q2 session.
“I had a good run in Q1, finding clear track when I needed it and I managed to gain a slipstream at the perfect moment.”
The pole shoot-out in Q2 was a far more chaotic affair, as no rider was keen to give rivals a slipstream.
As a result, about half the field returned to pitlane without completing a lap.
This caused a split in the field with Moodley choosing to stay on track.
“I made a small error on my ‘attack’ lap,” he said after the session, smiling as he rubbed shoulders with Formula One superstar Lando Norris.
The McLaren title contender is a self-confessed MotoGP fan and visited the BOE Motorsport crew after qualifying.
Moodley’s quickest time in Q2 was enough to net him 17th place on the starting grid.
Moodley has previously admitted that he just isn’t aggressive enough during race starts, something he’d hope to change for the remainder of the year.
His start at Misano is already showing that mindset shift.
He was up to 15th place by the time the 26-strong field was halfway through the opening lap.
“The race pace was incredible today.
“The front of the field was battling hard and still setting blisteringly quick laps times.
“This meant the pack strung out a bit from the early stages.
“I was having great battles with the guys around me.
“I’d gain a position or two, then get overtaken in the space of a single lap.
“It was great to battle with others and learn where I could be stronger.”
Moodley dropped down the order to 17th where he remained for a long spell, chasing those ahead as hard as he could.
He managed to gain a place into 16th, one position ahead of his grid start, which was where the local lad crossed the finish line.
He was just shy of a point’s finish.
“There are so many positives to take away from this weekend.
“I had the pace to make it into Q2 and gained places at the start of the race.
“Meeting one of my racing heroes, Lando, was memorable.
“He is such a cool guy.
“I am really looking forward to the remainder of the season,” Moodley said.
The Herald
Lots of positives for Moodley at Misano
Image: BOE Motorsports.
