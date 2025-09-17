Sport

Refeloe Solomons sets sights on winning Gelvandale 10km

Premium
17 September 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

On-song Nelson Mandela Bay runner Refeloe Solomons has set her sights on winning the Gelvandale 10km taking place at the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday.

Solomons has been a force to be reckoned with in Gqeberha’s women’s field, having won 2025’s Madibaz Half Marathon and Choose to Challenge at Baywest Mall...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 1
Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione | REUTERS

Most Read