Third edition of BayRun coming in October
The third edition of the fast-becoming popular Discovery Vitality Run Series' BayRun will take place on October 4 at Cape Recife High School in Gqeberha.
The Vitality Run Series was introduced in 2017, with the aim to help people improve their fitness through physical activity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.