The organisers of the African Bank Soweto Marathon have vowed to beef up security and increase police visibility during the November race in response to threats by the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) that the race won't happen this year.
The Soweto Marathon nonprofit company (NPC) established to organise the marathon launched the 2025 edition of the “People's Race” at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday, announcing some changes.
While in the past the marathon was held on the first Sunday of November, the same date as the New York Marathon, organisers said earlier it would be staged at the end of November.
Initially, November 30 was earmarked as the new date, but on Wednesday the organisers made another change, saying the race will be held on November 29 to avoid a clash with the National Prayer Day at FNB Stadium on November 30.
Organisers make pledge on runners’ safety for Soweto Marathon
Power struggle over the race continues as marathon rescheduled a day earlier to November 29
Sports Journalist
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The organisers of the African Bank Soweto Marathon have vowed to beef up security and increase police visibility during the November race in response to threats by the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) that the race won't happen this year.
The Soweto Marathon nonprofit company (NPC) established to organise the marathon launched the 2025 edition of the “People's Race” at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday, announcing some changes.
While in the past the marathon was held on the first Sunday of November, the same date as the New York Marathon, organisers said earlier it would be staged at the end of November.
Initially, November 30 was earmarked as the new date, but on Wednesday the organisers made another change, saying the race will be held on November 29 to avoid a clash with the National Prayer Day at FNB Stadium on November 30.
Image: Neville Khoza
Concern has been raised about the safety of runners on race day, as the SMT and NPC have been involved in a bitter power struggle for the rights to organise this year's marathon.
However, headline sponsors African Bank pledged the safety of athletes will be prioritised.
The bank's CEO Sbusiso Kumalo said their priority is to make the runners happy.
“We will do whatever it takes to support the race to make sure it happens. To make sure the standard of the race continues to [improve],” Kumalo said after the launch.
“We are not sponsoring the trust but the people who run the race. As a sponsor, our commitment to the race from the year we came into the Soweto Marathon three years ago [is shown in that] the likelihood of the race happening was zero and for various reasons a lack of sponsors was one of them.”
Race director Danny Blumberg promised the organisers will leave nothing to chance when it comes to security and guaranteed the safety of runners.
“We don't take things lightly; if there are any comments about certain things that might happen on race day, we are looking into that.
“We will beef up security through the Johannesburg metro police, SAPS and through our security company.
“We will have reaction vehicles on the route and we will ensure runners enjoy the experience. We urge everyone not to focus on the negativity. Let's move forward with November 29.”
Blumberg added the marathon could not be staged in its normal slot in the first week of November due to the G20 summit in Johannesburg.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket