Lyles wins fourth successive 200m gold, Jefferson-Wooden lands sprint double

Noah Lyles scorched to a fourth successive world 200m gold on Friday as he delivered his trademark drive to the line to triumph in 19.52 seconds, pipping compatriot and perennial bridesmaid Kenny Bednarek, who took silver in 19.58.

Lyles, third in his defence of the 100m title on Sunday, held four fingers in the air after crossing the line as he now matches Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, who won four in a row from 2009-15.

As Lyles celebrated, Bednarek, who finished a painful fourth in the 100m, looked distraught as he now has two world and two Olympic silvers in the event.

Bryan Levell took bronze in a personal best 19.64, edging Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, to win Jamaica’s first medal in the event since Bolt's sprint double in 2015.

Lyles had a belated start to the season as he struggled with injury and said he was trying to cram in races to get sharp for Tokyo.