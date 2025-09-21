Swimmer Collins Saliboko is making waves outside the pool and inside the boardroom as the newest member of a global aquatics committee.
Nelson Mandela Bay swimmer dives into world aquatics leadership role
Image: Supplied
Swimmer Collins Saliboko is making waves outside the pool and inside the boardroom as the newest member of a global aquatics committee.
The Nelson Mandela University student and Paris Olympian was recently elected to the World Aquatics Athletes’ Committee as Africa’s swimming representative.
The body acts as its members’ voice within the decision-making structures of World Aquatics, primarily giving input into matters such as event organisation, rules and policies to ensure their concerns are being heard and needs met.
Saliboko, who grew up in Tanzania, explained that the election process began with a nomination after the candidate had consistently competed at the highest levels.
For him it meant taking part in several World Aquatics Championships since 2023 and the Olympic Games in 2024.
“I stood for election and was honoured to be chosen by my fellow athletes during the recent World Championships in Singapore.”
The step into governance feels like a natural progression for the 23-year-old.
“I’ve always wanted to contribute to shaping the future of the sport and this role ties in perfectly with my desire to be involved in sports leadership and management.”
His mandate, which is to represent African swimmers by gathering their views and presenting these at the highest level, is clear.
Saliboko, born in Mbeya and raised in Dar es Salaam, has travelled the world to train and compete.
A South African living in his home country encouraged him to apply to NMU, where he has been able to make a decent go of balancing elite sport with his studies.
“Joining Madibaz has been a great step forward,” the freestyle and butterfly speedster, who has also competed at the Commonwealth and African Games, said.
“Support from the administration has allowed me to keep competing internationally while managing my studies.”
While embracing his in-office responsibilities, his ambitions in the pool remain undiminished.
Those are qualifying for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles three years from now and inspiring the next generation of African swimmers.
“Administratively, I want to help modernise the sport, promote equal opportunities and ensure athletes are central to every decision.”
It has not been a journey travelled in solitude and he was quick to give kudos where due.
“This achievement is not mine alone — it belongs to my family, coaches, teammates, sponsors and the Tanzanian swimming community.
“Their support has made it possible and I’m determined to represent them with integrity and passion.”
