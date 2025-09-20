Teammate Lando Norris, 31 points behind, will start only seventh after going breathtakingly close to hitting the wall and missing a big chance to put distance between himself and his title rival.
Verstappen secures Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole as Piastri, Leclerc hit wall
Image: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday after McLaren's Formula One leader Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed in a chaotic qualifying session with a record six red flags.
The battle for grid slots took 45 minutes longer to complete, on a windy afternoon with gusts causing havoc, than Verstappen needed to win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on September 7.
Carlos Sainz joined the four-times world champion on the front row for Williams, a big boost for a team whose last top-two qualifying performance was with George Russell in Belgium in 2021.
While they celebrated, it was a tough day for runaway leaders McLaren, hoping to clinch the constructors' title for a second year in a row on Sunday and with an unprecedented seven rounds remaining.
Piastri, last year's winner in Baku, qualified ninth without setting a time in the final phase after the Australian's biggest mistake so far in a campaign otherwise remarkably free of errors.
"I think the win is ambitious but let's wait and see," said Piastri. "The car has been quick this weekend and hopefully we can use that to make progress."
Teammate Lando Norris, 31 points behind, will start only seventh after going breathtakingly close to hitting the wall and missing a big chance to put distance between himself and his title rival.
Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson qualified a career-best third with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli fourth in an all-rookie second row on a grid with a distinctly different look even if the pole was a second in a row for Verstappen after Monza.
'Very difficult session'
"It was a very difficult session. In the final lap, you just have to send it," said Verstappen after a last effort that was 0.478 quicker than Sainz. "I wasn’t even on the best tyres that I wanted — because of all the red flags you basically run out of tyres."
Leclerc had been bidding for a fifth successive Baku pole but it all went wrong when the Monegasque speared into the barriers on a track made slippery by rain. He will start the race in 10th place.
Only three drivers, with Sainz leading Lawson, had set a time at that point of the final phase. Piastri then crashed with three minutes and 41 seconds remaining, with only Verstappen going faster than Sainz when the track re-opened.
Russell qualified fifth for Mercedes with Yuki Tsunoda a strong sixth for Red Bull.
Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who could replace the Japanese next season, qualified eighth.
Ferrari's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing 12th — after the optimism of going fastest on Friday — with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso 11th.
"I honestly thought I was going to be shooting for pole today, so it’s kind of a bit of a shock," said Hamilton.
First phase stopped three times
The first phase was halted three times, with Alex Albon hitting the wall in his Williams and then Nico Hulkenberg going straight into the barriers at turn 4 and smashing the front wing and floor of his Sauber.
Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto, his seat for next season in doubt, crashed his Alpine heavily in the closing seconds — repairs to the barrier delaying the start of the second phase.
Haas's Oliver Bearman halted the second phase, the fourth stoppage of the session, when he hit the wall with just under 12 minutes remaining.
"Sorry guys, so stupid," said the Briton over the radio after stopping on track and informing the team that the car was "broken".
