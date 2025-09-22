Two years out, one goal ahead: Takane’s title chase resumes

Boxing SA's (BSA) 2023 Prospect of the Year Monalisa Takane is concerned that she has had no ring action for the last two years.
The Kirkwood-born 33-year-old, a former South African National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) International Flyweight champion before she turned professional, was last seen fighting against former SA Female Junior Featherweight champion Matshidiso Mokebisi of the Free State.
That fight was for the national title in Witbank on October 23 2023, and Takane lost after drawing the previous battle against Mokebisi for the same title at the Feather Market Hall in Gqeberha in October 2022.
She is now calling for boxing promoters from Nelson Mandela Bay, and across the country, to help her do what she does best, get into the ring and fight.
“I am not getting any younger. I want to fight, but please, it shouldn’t be anyone. It must be for the South African title or an international fight against opponents from across the continent,” Takane said.
She was also disappointed that with August being dedicated to Women in Boxing, it did not bring her any chance of getting into the ring.
“We must mention, however, that head of Showtime Boxing Promotions, Mbali Zantsi, told us that she was working on a plan that would give Takane a fight,” Takane’s mentor, Simphiwe Nana, said.
“We pleaded with her that it should be a fight for the SA, African Boxing Union or World Boxing Federation International, as those titles are currently vacant in the bantamweight division.”
According to Nana, they were hoping to campaign in the 53.50kg division, which Takane made without a problem as opposed to the 55.34kg Junior Featherweight that was heavy for her, as the two fights against Mokebisi proved.
Meanwhile, Zantsi, with a penchant for women in boxing development, said Takane was always in their plans.
“BSA Eastern Cape provincial manager, Siya Vabaza-Booi, informed our [Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters] Association that in the upcoming tournaments, we must make sure we feature at least two female bouts,” Zantsi said.
“There is a tournament in the pipeline, but it is a bill by a development promoter who surely won’t afford to bring an international opponent for Takane.
“An international opponent requires that the promoter pay sanctioning fees to the world sanctioning body, like the WBF in this case. There is payment for international flights, for the boxers and their seconds, hotel bookings, meals and travel expenses.”
Sponsorship money that development boxing promoters receive was strictly for the development of up-and-coming Nelson Mandela Bay fighters, Zantsi said.
She added that fights involving national and international opponents required much more, and so she was hoping Takane would allow Uncle Shapes Boxing Promotions' head, Mashapi Ngcukana, to find an opponent to give Takane a warm-up fight, and that big promoters would also come and give her what she deserves, a title fight. — TimesLIVE
Two years out, one goal ahead: Takane’s title chase resumes
Kirkwood-born fighter looking for action in the ring
Image: SUPPLIED
Boxing SA's (BSA) 2023 Prospect of the Year Monalisa Takane is concerned that she has had no ring action for the last two years.
The Kirkwood-born 33-year-old, a former South African National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) International Flyweight champion before she turned professional, was last seen fighting against former SA Female Junior Featherweight champion Matshidiso Mokebisi of the Free State.
That fight was for the national title in Witbank on October 23 2023, and Takane lost after drawing the previous battle against Mokebisi for the same title at the Feather Market Hall in Gqeberha in October 2022.
She is now calling for boxing promoters from Nelson Mandela Bay, and across the country, to help her do what she does best, get into the ring and fight.
“I am not getting any younger. I want to fight, but please, it shouldn’t be anyone. It must be for the South African title or an international fight against opponents from across the continent,” Takane said.
She was also disappointed that with August being dedicated to Women in Boxing, it did not bring her any chance of getting into the ring.
“We must mention, however, that head of Showtime Boxing Promotions, Mbali Zantsi, told us that she was working on a plan that would give Takane a fight,” Takane’s mentor, Simphiwe Nana, said.
“We pleaded with her that it should be a fight for the SA, African Boxing Union or World Boxing Federation International, as those titles are currently vacant in the bantamweight division.”
According to Nana, they were hoping to campaign in the 53.50kg division, which Takane made without a problem as opposed to the 55.34kg Junior Featherweight that was heavy for her, as the two fights against Mokebisi proved.
Meanwhile, Zantsi, with a penchant for women in boxing development, said Takane was always in their plans.
“BSA Eastern Cape provincial manager, Siya Vabaza-Booi, informed our [Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters] Association that in the upcoming tournaments, we must make sure we feature at least two female bouts,” Zantsi said.
“There is a tournament in the pipeline, but it is a bill by a development promoter who surely won’t afford to bring an international opponent for Takane.
“An international opponent requires that the promoter pay sanctioning fees to the world sanctioning body, like the WBF in this case. There is payment for international flights, for the boxers and their seconds, hotel bookings, meals and travel expenses.”
Sponsorship money that development boxing promoters receive was strictly for the development of up-and-coming Nelson Mandela Bay fighters, Zantsi said.
She added that fights involving national and international opponents required much more, and so she was hoping Takane would allow Uncle Shapes Boxing Promotions' head, Mashapi Ngcukana, to find an opponent to give Takane a warm-up fight, and that big promoters would also come and give her what she deserves, a title fight. — TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby