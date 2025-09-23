Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name

“That the proceedings of a confidential internal disciplinary process have been leaked to the media by individuals within the SAHA leadership to create a specific narrative is further proof of that,” he added.
Suspended national men’s hockey coach Sihle Ntuli says he has appointed a lawyer for an upcoming legal battle against a finding of guilt at a disciplinary hearing called by the South African Hockey Association (SAHA).
Ntuli, who is being represented by Durban attorney Jashiel Singh, said in a statement “the entire disciplinary process was unfair, unjust and procedurally flawed”.
He plans to take the finding on legal review and also to to lodge a dispute with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and sue for defamation.
The disciplinary tribunal recommended his employment contract with SAHA be terminated.
“I feel that SAHA has taken sides with a certain player who has been mobilising against my appointment as head coach of the national team due to his own personal ambitions and I intend to prove this in due course,” he said in the statement.
He said he was refused legal representation at the hearing, while his main accuser had a lawyer in attendance.
Ntuli said the charges related to hazing, where “junior players were subjected by their seniors to what SAHA alleges was a degrading initiation ritual in what is commonly known as a ‘fines meeting’.
“The other main charge pertains to what SAHA alleges was inappropriate socialising with players in settings where alcohol was consumed outside hockey.”
Ntuli said the panel dismissed another charge involving the use of cocaine, due to no evidence against him, but the player who made the claim and allegedly admitted taking the drug “on numerous occasions” had not faced any repercussions. “He continues to play.”
The suspended coach said the alleged transgressions, which SAHA alleged occurred between 2021 and 2024, took place in the context of team-building.
“I am one of the most qualified coaches in South Africa, with more than 18 years of experience in coaching. I have built an excellent track record through coaching at several leading institutions in the country.”
Ntuli believed there was an anti-transformation campaign aimed at tarnishing his name and removing him as head coach. “This is apparent as certain players in the team took international breaks as well as retired after my appointment.
“That the proceedings of a confidential internal disciplinary process have been leaked to the media by individuals within the SAHA leadership to create a specific narrative is further proof of that,” he added.
“It is telling that these incidents are alleged to have happened as far back as 2021, yet they apparently only came to the attention of the SAHA leadership after my appointment as head coach.
“The narrative is that at the time, the complainant was afraid to come forward fearing it would affect his chances of selection, yet the complainant seems to have lost that fear once I was promoted to the top position. Then the obvious goal was to have me removed from my position at all costs.”
Ntuli initially released his statement on a SAHA letterhead nearly two weeks ago, but has since released a new and largely unchanged version.
SAHA responded to his first statement, pointing out the federation had not authorised the release.
“South African Hockey confirms that the matter in question was addressed through our independent safeguarding process. We are satisfied that due process was followed in line with our safeguarding policy and code of ethics, and we respect and accept the findings and recommendations of the independent panel,” it said.
