Top Nelson Mandela Bay runner Solomons out to defend Great Kei Marathon title
On-form Nelson Mandela Bay runner Refeloe Solomons says she is in top form and ready to defend her Great Kei Marathon title on Saturday.
The popular race, which is organised by the Original Mambas Athletics Club, will start at the Kei Mouth, R349, Makhazi and Ngxingxolo intersection and finish at the Kei Mouth Country Club near East London...
