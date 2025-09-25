Nelson Mandela Bay speedsters head to Spain

Two of Algoa Motorsport Club’s most promising motorcycle racing talents have been invited to attend the Red Bull MotoGP Rookie Cup selection event at the Guadix Circuit in Granada, Spain.
The prestigious event from October 7-9 serves as a gateway for the world’s most promising young riders to showcase their riding skills on an international stage.
With only a select group of riders from around the globe being invited, the opportunity highlights both Craig Benn and Dylan Grobler’s exceptional talent, dedication and potential to compete at the highest levels of the sport.
Both riders race under the Brights Motorsport banner and team principal Sparky Bright said: “Being invited to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selection event is a huge milestone for both Craig on his first visit and Dylan, who returns for the second time after impressing in 2024.
“It’s a recognition of their hard work, talent and determination. Competing against the best young riders from around the world will be an invaluable experience, and we’re confident they’ll do us proud.
“The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has launched the careers of many MotoGP stars, making this an extraordinary opportunity for Benn and Grobler to take the next step towards professional racing on the world stage.”
The two young riders will be accompanied by team manager Daniel Bright as well as Algoa Motorsport Club motorcycle representative Duane Grobler.
“Brights Motorsport extends its gratitude to the team’s partner, Fuchs Lubricants, fellow sponsors, supporters and the local motorsport community for helping nurture our young talent and making moments like this possible,” Bright said.
“Craig Benn, who has consistently impressed with his pace and dominance in the Junior classes, and Dylan Grobler, a former championship winner who is making waves with his strong comebacks and consistent performances, will no doubt both represent South Africa in Spain with pride.”
Now in its 20th year, the Red Bull Rookie Cup series sees the top 26 young riders from around the globe battle it out around seven of the classic racetracks of Europe and is considered to be the best stepping stone into MotoGP racing.
Upcoming events:
September 27: Dirt Oval practice day at PE Oval Track Raceway in Greenbushes
September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive from Eastern Cape Motors to Slipperfields
October 4: Algoa Rally Club round 5 in Steytlerville
October 18: Classic Mini Challenge at Aldo Scribante Raceway
October 25: Pirates Hockey Club Car Show & Music Festival in Mill Park.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay speedsters head to Spain
Image: Darryl Kukard
