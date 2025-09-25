Women’s Challenge ready and set to pump up the volume

It’s SPAR Women’s Challenge week and the organisers are laying out the red carpet for the ladies of Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds as the final countdown to Saturday begins.
Gqeberha’s most beautiful road race once again features the traditional 10km and 5km courses, but pounding the tarmac alongside the beachfront is just one part of the story.
A first-class line-up of activities and live entertainment will turn the start-finish area at Pollok Beach into a fiesta of note.
Radio personalities Kaycee Rossouw and Mafa Bavuma will be the first to gee up participants as they wait for the gun to send them on their way.
They will also be treated to a 10-minute warm-up session by local fitness guru Caileigh Goddard from 6.40am.
This will set the stage for award-winning Afro-Soul sensation Andy Ndlazilwana to step up to the mic for what promises to be a rousing rendition of the national anthem.
The Women’s Challenge has never made a secret of its commitment to inclusivity and 2025 will mark a proud moment as people with disabilities take part in a 500m race.
The organisations represented are the Association for the Physically Disabled NMB, Amputee Support Group, Bona uBuntu Programme for the visually-impaired and Cheshire Homes.
The 5 000 (and counting) entrants will be brought home in style by emcee and race commentator Alec Riddle, while music from DJs Dani B and Onika Booi will pump up the volume.
SPAR Eastern Cape advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said this year’s event would be “so much more than a race”.
“We wanted to encourage people to get some sunshine and enjoy themselves outdoors,” she said.
“We have lined up an amazing entertainment programme because we want participants and their families to have an unforgettable experience.”
Accomplished percussionist Gino Fabbri kicks off the post-race fun with a piece titled “A Remixed Evolution of Drums”, which showcases the instrument’s role in the development of music.
The headline act is platinum-selling DJ, vocalist and producer Zain SA, who is bound to have even those nursing tender hamstrings and calves dancing into the afternoon.
Food trucks, facepainting and stilt-walkers would add to the “festival vibe”, Shadrach said.
The grand lucky draw prize of a Hyundai Exter will be drawn at the conclusion of the prize-giving. To be eligible to win the car, females must be at least 18 years of age with a valid learner’s licence.
“Our intention is to empower women. If one of our younger unlicensed participants wins, we will also provide her a full driver’s licence package that includes lessons,” Shadrach said.
“We are also willing to pay for their first attempt at getting their driver's.”
SPAR Eastern Cape has named Ubuntu Pathways and LifeLine SA as its two beneficiaries. Both align with the family retailer’s commitment to fighting gender-based violence.
While online entries have closed, in-person entries will be accepted at the race village from 9am to 6pm daily until Friday.
The cost is R130 for the 10km and R80 for the 5km but these entries, unfortunately, do not include a goodie bag and T-shirt.
A temporary Athletics SA licence at a cost of R40 is a prerequisite for 10km participants who are not a member of a running club.
The feature event, which includes the Gqeberha-leg of the Grand Prix Series for elite athletes, gets under way at 7am with the 5km following at 7.30am.
