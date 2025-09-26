Local runners gear up for women’s SPAR Grand Prix Series in Gqeberha
Local athletes are looking to run impressive times at the fourth leg of the women’s only 2025 10km SPAR Grand Prix Series taking place at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand.
Gqeberha’s Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club, who recently finished second in the Gelvandale 10km run, said she was aiming for a top 15 finish in Saturday’s sold-out women’s race...
