Xaba hopes SPAR Grand Prix Series victory will inspire young runners

Glenrose Xaba hopes her SPAR Grand Prix Series victory will motivate upcoming female road runners.
The Boxer Athletic Club runner clocked a fast 31 minutes and 57 seconds to claim her fourth Grand Prix Series race in 2025.
She crossed the finish line ahead of Hollywood Athletics Club’s Tayla Kavanagh, who finished in 32:01, with Ethiopia’s Diniya Abaraya, of Nedbank Running Club, third in 32:04.
Xaba has now won all four races in the 2025 Grand Prix Series to hold on to her title with one race — this weekend’s Johannesburg leg — to spare as she enjoys an unassailable 115 points.
She becomes the first black athlete to win the SPAR Grand Prix three times, having also reigned victorious back in 2018.
Xaba said she wanted to finish the series on a high with a win in the last race in Johannesburg on Sunday.
“When it comes to the next race in Johannesburg, I want to stay consistent when it comes to my times. When it comes to the high-altitude races, I usually run a sub-33.
“So, I just want to give my best and give a good race, so that my supporters and people who look up to me don’t say, because now she has won the Grand Prix, she does not give her best in the last race.
“I just want to stay consistent.”
Reflecting on her Gqeberha race, Xaba said: “I feel very excited about the win today.
“I am proud of myself because I achieved all the goals that I wanted this year when it comes to the SPAR Grand Prix Series.
“I think my win will motivate the youngsters who are coming after me, so that they can achieve anything if they believe in themselves and in their goals.
“And also focusing on what you want all the time, staying disciplined and consistent.
“I was not 100%, my body was not responding well. The course was very fast.
“Last year, I ran a course record. Today, I did a high 31 because my body was not responding well.
“I tried my best to push my pace, but if the body is not responding, I can’t push further. But I told myself, ‘let me keep the pace that the body can manage’.
“But the last three kilometres I said to myself, ‘I will give myself a very hard pace to finish at the end’.
“I am grateful for the win today. Thanks, SPAR for the support that you are giving to us and also Boxer for supporting us to come to the races and I just want to thank my coach as well — she is always there for us.”
The Herald
Xaba hopes SPAR Grand Prix Series victory will inspire young runners
Soccer reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Herald
