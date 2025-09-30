The Algoa Park Wrestling Club has shown remarkable growth in recent years and should be a force to be reckoned with at the South African championships in Pretoria from October 9-11.
Algoa Park wrestlers set to shine on national stage
Image: SUPPLIED
The Algoa Park Wrestling Club has shown remarkable growth in recent years and should be a force to be reckoned with at the South African championships in Pretoria from October 9-11.
With Otto du Plessis and Andrew Rabie high schools and Tjaart van der Walt Primary forming the backbone of the club, the sky is the limit for up-and-coming children.
What started as a dream to give young people a safe space to discover their talents on the mat has become a home where discipline, respect, confidence and teamwork grow alongside sporting excellence.
The club is strongly represented in the Eastern Province team who have high hopes for success.
Algoa Park’s officials say wrestling is not always just about medals, but also to form character, focus, courage, perseverance and guts.
For many of these young wrestlers, this is the opportunity of a lifetime — a chance to showcase their hard work and dedication on the national stage.
Representatives at the nationals:
Boys: Teaghan Ferreira, Claude Bekker, Matthew Rosslee, Gavin Smith, Deon Kapp, Teagan Kunneke, Joshua Bright, Randall Myburgh, Liam van Jaarsveld, Stefan Roberts, Liam Roets, Eldino Webber, Vian Muller, Zain-Lee Nidrrie, Jesse Salt, Siya Mikita, Monray Oosthuizen, Johann Landman.
Girls: Kaydee Potgieter, Faith Brown, Kaitlyn van Vuuren, Deoleen Stuurman, Bella Bezuidenhout, San-Mari van den Berg, Kay-Dee Spinks, Candice Meiring, Taryn Kossman, Simone Kossmann.
