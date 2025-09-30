Emslies rise to the top again in Salem Family six-a-side cricket

The Emslies ended a lengthy run of disappointments by winning the Salem Family six-a-side cricket tournament for the eighth time with a thrilling victory over the Fords in the final at Salem on Saturday.
The biennial tournament in the village some 20km outside Makhanda was played in superb weather and produced a spectacular day of cricket from all the participants as they fought fiercely for the top spot on the podium.
The 2025 edition was marked by a poignant moment at the prize-giving when a minute’s silence was held for long-serving Salem club member Rex Amm, who passed away this year.
Amm was the founder of the tournament, along with the Sheila Long, with the first event taking place in 1979.
While there was plenty of focus on the action in the middle, the day is also about families from the Eastern Cape gathering together for a time of camaraderie, with team members and supporters from around the country, as well as from overseas, in attendance.
Typically, the cricket was hard-fought throughout.
This was demonstrated in one of the pools as the Emslies, who last won in 2009, and the Amms battled it out for a spot in the final.
Firstly, in their pool match, the Amms were outstanding in chasing down an Emslie total of 75, when Mark Amm, with three runs needed off the last ball to win, smashed it over the boundary.
But the Emslies came back with a good win over the Biggses and then the Biggses upset the Amms as Matt lashed 48 runs in a formidable total of 86.
This meant the Emslies had to beat the Wilmots by 35 runs or more in their in final pool game to pip the Amms on run-rate, and when William Emslie hit 28 off the final over, it set their opponents a total of 84.
The Emslies then bowled tightly to limit the Wilmots to 46 runs to advance to the final.
The Fords, who won the title in 2018, got off to the perfect start as they cracked 27 off the first two overs before the Emslies dug in to concede only 26 runs off the next three overs.
Ryan was on fire for the Fords, blitzing 26 in no time, and his dismissal was a crucial factor in the end result.
The Emslies then batted steadily to whittle away at the victory target of 54, and it finally came down to needing 10 runs off the last over.
Even then it was touch and go as the Fords showed great heart in restricting the boundaries, but seven runs off the first four balls meant three were needed with two deliveries left.
Andrew then stepped up to the plate for the Emslies, stroking the penultimate ball to the wide mid-off boundary to seal the win and a lengthy period of frustration for his team.
Awards made at the conclusion of the event:
Champions: Emslies; runners-up: Fords
Man of the match in the final: Duncan Emslie
Ian Long trophy for best bowler: Chris Ford
Batting award: Mark Amm
Fielding award: Michael Ford
Gary Emslie award (for commitment and support of the event): Barry Smith (umpire).
The Herald
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
