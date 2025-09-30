Kavanagh decides not to run final SPAR Grand Prix Series in Jozi
The second-place winner of the SPAR Grand Prix Series in Gqeberha, Tayla Kavanagh, will not be taking part in the final leg on Sunday in Johannesburg.
“I have decided not to partake in the Johannesburg leg. From here, I have a few other things planned coming up,” the Hollywood Athletics Club runner said after her race in Gqeberha on Saturday...
