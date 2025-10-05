Albon and Sainz disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have been disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying due to technical breaches.

The Williams duo placed 12th and 13th, respectively, on Saturday night at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. However, FIA F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer found that “both cars exceeded the maximum limit of 85mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area”.

F1 stewards noted that the Williams drivers said they conducted their own measurement before qualifying that showed their cars were in compliance, but they admitted that the subsequent measurement revealed an illegal gap.

“This is bitterly disappointing for the team and we are urgently investigating how this happened,” Williams team principal James Vowles said.