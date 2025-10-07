From Knysna to Shamwari: A continental clash of cycling titans

The men’s professional field for the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn is a gathering drawn from road, gravel and mountain biking in equal measure, with riders from many disciplines stepping across to test themselves in this relatively new format — gravel stage racing.
Edition one of the race looks to be a melting pot for the sport’s most diverse and now converging talents.
Each brings their own superpowers to the campaign.
They will assemble in Knysna on October 26 and race for seven days and 800km across the Western and Eastern Cape before finishing at Shamwari Private Game Reserve on November 1.
Every contender carries recent history in their legs.
Some come from long gravel campaigns in Europe and North America, others still have major races to tackle before the start in Knysna, including the UCI Gravel World Championships in Limburg, the Netherlands.
One notable rider, double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, arrives after finishing on the podium at the Vuelta d’Espana and racing on African soil recently at Rwanda’s World Road Championships.
Simon Pellaud took second at Unbound in June, then banked points all summer, and now sits second in the Life Time Grand Prix standings as the series tightens in the final rounds.
His trademark of relentless, race-long aggression is exactly what can translate into a top result after a week in the Eastern Cape.
Hugo Drechou has also shown sharpness with a podium at the European Gravel Championships in Avezzano, proof that he has the acumen to read long races with calm precision.
Andreas Seewald underlined his fitness by winning Gravel Suisse, a Gravel World Series event earlier in 2025, reminding everyone of his considerable capabilities on highly demanding terrain.
Lachlan Morton arrives with a proven pedigree on the road, MTB and gravel.
He won Unbound in 2024 and then returned in 2025 to take second in the Unbound XL after a gruelling battle that lasted deep into the night.
Three-time Cape Epic winner and former South African gravel champion Matt Beers knows these roads better than any, is feared for his firepower and is often one to seize opportunities and make them decisive.
Koen Bouwman and Lukas Pöstlberger bring World Tour class and racecraft, sharpened on the road scene, knowing when to spend energy and when to save it.
Ivar Slik arrives with the confidence of an Unbound victory behind him and the calm required to handle the messiest of finale scenarios.
The Godfather of pro gravel racing, Peter Stetina, remains the quiet metronome, often present when the selection sticks.
The men’s field is: Lachlan Morton (Australia), Tom Pidcock (UK), Andreas Seewald (Germany), Matthew Beers (SA), Marco Joubert (SA), Lukas Poestlberger (Austria), Brennan Wertz (US), Koen Bouwman (Netherlands), Lukas Baum (Germany), Alex Miller (Namibia), Ivar Slik (Netherlands), Chad Haga (US), Peter Stetina (US), Simon Pellaud (Switzerland), Mat Stephens (US), Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands), Bradyn Lange (US), Payson McElveen (US), Georg Egger (Germany), Travis Stedman (SA), Martin Freyer (Namibia), Alistair Brownlee (UK), Cam Wurf (Australia), Johan van Zyl (SA), Hugo Drechou (France), Andrew L’esperance (Canada), Paul Sandmann (Germany), Lawrence Naessen (Belgium), Tristan Nortje (SA), Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland), Griffin Easter (US), Jasper Ockeloen (Netherlands), Zachary Allison (US), Daniel Bonello (Malta), Lawrence Carpenter (GBR), Lood Goosen (SA), Robert Gesink (Netherlands), Rudi Koen (SA), Andy Lydic (US), Luis Neff (Germany), Carl Pasio (SA), Peter Schermann (Germany), Jordan Schleck (Uganda), Rogan Smart (SA), Justin Weeks (US), Ismael Ventura (Spain), Philipp Rindler-Bachl (Austria), Bernard Ndungu Njoroge (Kenya). — Nedbank Gravel Burn
From Knysna to Shamwari: A continental clash of cycling titans
Riders from all disciplines set to line up for Gravel Burn
Image: RAINEDUPON MEDIA/RETROYSPECTIVE
The men’s professional field for the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn is a gathering drawn from road, gravel and mountain biking in equal measure, with riders from many disciplines stepping across to test themselves in this relatively new format — gravel stage racing.
Edition one of the race looks to be a melting pot for the sport’s most diverse and now converging talents.
Each brings their own superpowers to the campaign.
They will assemble in Knysna on October 26 and race for seven days and 800km across the Western and Eastern Cape before finishing at Shamwari Private Game Reserve on November 1.
Every contender carries recent history in their legs.
Some come from long gravel campaigns in Europe and North America, others still have major races to tackle before the start in Knysna, including the UCI Gravel World Championships in Limburg, the Netherlands.
One notable rider, double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, arrives after finishing on the podium at the Vuelta d’Espana and racing on African soil recently at Rwanda’s World Road Championships.
Simon Pellaud took second at Unbound in June, then banked points all summer, and now sits second in the Life Time Grand Prix standings as the series tightens in the final rounds.
His trademark of relentless, race-long aggression is exactly what can translate into a top result after a week in the Eastern Cape.
Hugo Drechou has also shown sharpness with a podium at the European Gravel Championships in Avezzano, proof that he has the acumen to read long races with calm precision.
Andreas Seewald underlined his fitness by winning Gravel Suisse, a Gravel World Series event earlier in 2025, reminding everyone of his considerable capabilities on highly demanding terrain.
Lachlan Morton arrives with a proven pedigree on the road, MTB and gravel.
He won Unbound in 2024 and then returned in 2025 to take second in the Unbound XL after a gruelling battle that lasted deep into the night.
Three-time Cape Epic winner and former South African gravel champion Matt Beers knows these roads better than any, is feared for his firepower and is often one to seize opportunities and make them decisive.
Koen Bouwman and Lukas Pöstlberger bring World Tour class and racecraft, sharpened on the road scene, knowing when to spend energy and when to save it.
Ivar Slik arrives with the confidence of an Unbound victory behind him and the calm required to handle the messiest of finale scenarios.
The Godfather of pro gravel racing, Peter Stetina, remains the quiet metronome, often present when the selection sticks.
The men’s field is: Lachlan Morton (Australia), Tom Pidcock (UK), Andreas Seewald (Germany), Matthew Beers (SA), Marco Joubert (SA), Lukas Poestlberger (Austria), Brennan Wertz (US), Koen Bouwman (Netherlands), Lukas Baum (Germany), Alex Miller (Namibia), Ivar Slik (Netherlands), Chad Haga (US), Peter Stetina (US), Simon Pellaud (Switzerland), Mat Stephens (US), Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands), Bradyn Lange (US), Payson McElveen (US), Georg Egger (Germany), Travis Stedman (SA), Martin Freyer (Namibia), Alistair Brownlee (UK), Cam Wurf (Australia), Johan van Zyl (SA), Hugo Drechou (France), Andrew L’esperance (Canada), Paul Sandmann (Germany), Lawrence Naessen (Belgium), Tristan Nortje (SA), Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland), Griffin Easter (US), Jasper Ockeloen (Netherlands), Zachary Allison (US), Daniel Bonello (Malta), Lawrence Carpenter (GBR), Lood Goosen (SA), Robert Gesink (Netherlands), Rudi Koen (SA), Andy Lydic (US), Luis Neff (Germany), Carl Pasio (SA), Peter Schermann (Germany), Jordan Schleck (Uganda), Rogan Smart (SA), Justin Weeks (US), Ismael Ventura (Spain), Philipp Rindler-Bachl (Austria), Bernard Ndungu Njoroge (Kenya). — Nedbank Gravel Burn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Soccer