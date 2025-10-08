Eastern Province and South African No 1 squash player Hayley Ward continued her steady rise up the world rankings after moving to No 73 after her triumph at the SPAC Open in São Paulo, Brazil, last weekend.
EP’s Ward continues steady climb up world squash rankings
Brazil triumph sees SA star rise to number 73
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images
Eastern Province and South African No 1 squash player Hayley Ward continued her steady rise up the world rankings after moving to No 73 after her triumph at the SPAC Open in São Paulo, Brazil, last weekend.
The PSA Challenger Tour event saw the 28-year-old Gqeberha star capture her third overseas professional title, defeating Mexico’s Diana Garcia 3-0 in the final.
The final, which lasted 27 minutes, came after Ward showed remarkable grit and resolve in the semifinals, where she fought back from 2-1 down to beat rising Brazilian teenager Laura Silva in five games over 44 minutes.
Adding to PSA titles won on home soil, the victory follows her successes in the Gibraltar Open earlier this year and the Brussels Open in 2024.
Reflecting on a satisfying week, Ward said she was delighted with her performances.
“I was really happy with how I played throughout the tournament, and coming through it at the end with a win was great,” she said.
“I was able to play some really good squash and implement the things I’ve been working on, so it was a good week for me.”
She admitted, however, that the semifinal clash with the 17-year-old Silva was a major test.
“Laura is one of the up-and-coming players on the PSA Tour and has been playing really well this year, so I knew it would be tough,” Ward said.
“When I was 2-1 down, I told myself to tighten up, make the rallies long and hard, and fight for every point. I was really happy to come through in the fifth — it was a hard-fought match and great to see my form improving.”
Since joining the PSA Tour in 2022, Ward has dedicated countless hours to improving her game, all while managing a full-time job, an uncommon challenge among professional athletes.
“That’s the biggest challenge for me,” she acknowledged.
“Most players focus only on squash, whereas I have to juggle both commitments.
“Hopefully, going forward, I can attract some sponsorships that would allow me to play more tournaments.”
Competing regularly at an elite level has been pivotal in her development.
“On the PSA Tour you’re constantly facing players with greater experience, and that’s a huge part of improving your game,” she said.
“The more you’re exposed to that level, the better you understand tactics and match management. Watching and playing against world-class players has definitely elevated my game.”
A key focus of her recent progress has been improving her strength, movement and explosiveness.
“I’ve really worked hard on my strength and movement, trying to become more explosive on court,” she said.
“Focusing on those physical and technical areas has made a big difference, but there’s still plenty I want to improve on.”
Ward said one of the highlights of reaching this level is the opportunity to represent SA internationally.
“Playing for my country in a team format is the pinnacle for me,” she said.
“It’s always a privilege to wear the green and gold, and I’m really looking forward to the next big event — the World Cup in India in December.”
