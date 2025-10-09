Sport

1City Marathon finds new home at Baywest Mall

Growing numbers result in changes to popular Gqeberha race

Premium
09 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

The popular 1City Marathon has found a new home.

The race, which previously took place at the Fairview racecourse, consisting of distances over 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km and 5km,  will now be held at Baywest Mall (entrance 4) on December 6...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before

Most Read