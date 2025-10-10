Ferrari Day set to thrill at Aldo Scribante Raceway
The Ferrari Club of SAwill once again have their annual charity Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway, where they offer the public two hot laps around the 2.48km circuit in a wide variety of iconic Italian cars on Saturday.
This year, they will have no less than 40 cars available, ranging from classic cars from yesteryear to brand new state-of-the-art models...
