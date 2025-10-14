The Garden Route Open squash tournament produced some thrilling action in Mossel Bay at the weekend, with the second edition of the event drawing just less than 100 players.
Junior players from all over the country participated in age-groups from U11 to U17, while the National U23 Championships were played alongside this event as a total of 91 players competed in the different sections.
The matches were keenly contested as the country’s young generation demonstrated their skills and commitment.
The U23 tournament saw Chanté Leppan (Northerns) and Dean Venter (Eastern Province) being crowned the national champions.
Afterwards Venter said he had his eye on the professional circuit. He plans to gain experience overseas and would like to visit Mossel Bay more to coach and train with other top South African players.
The tournament was preceded by a three-day coaching clinic which drew 40 keen juniors to the action.
Final placings:
Girls U11, 13 and 15: 1 Janel Hall (EP), 2 Hanja Gildenhuys (Eden), 3 Madison Boswell (EP)
Girls U17: Gemma Clark (Border), 2 Emma Gildenhuys (Eden), 3 Tianie Stander (Eden)
Women U23: 1 Chante Leppan (Northerns), 2 Bianke Pienaar (Northerns), 3 Hanrie Duits (Eden)
Boys U11: 1 Griffin Gschwend (Eden), 2 JP du Toit (Free State), 3 Joshua Hall (EP)
Boys U13: Duvan du Toit (Free State), 2 Wian Bosman (Boland), 3 Sahil Khalfey (WP)
Boys U17: Graeme Frieslaar (EP), 2 Nathaniel van Deventer (Northerns), 3 Liam Fehrsen (EP)
Men U23: 1 Dean Venter (EP), 2 Michael Cresswell (WP), 3 Gareth Craigen (North West).
SA's young players show exciting skill at Garden Route squash event
Image: SUPPLIED
