Eastern Cape Karate wins big at GABS International Championship
The Eastern Cape won numerous medals when Karate SA hosted a national championship for all development athletes from white to purple belt in Cape Town recently.
The event, which attracted more than 600 entries from across SA, served as a qualifier for the GABS International Championship in Gaborone, Botswana, held from October 11-12...
