PE Riding Club saddles up for national showjumping showcase
Some of show jumping's best talent will strut their stuff when The Port Elizabeth Riding Club hosts the 2025 National 334 Sporthorse Stud Extravaganza from October 17-19.
The event will include the SA Show Jumping Rising Stars Series, in association with First for Horses. ..
