Classic minis in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Round seven of Algoa Motorsport Club's regional and club championship takes place at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, where they will be joined by the Boxer Group Mini Challenge that caters for all forms of Minis, ranging from classics from yesteryear to new state-of-the-art models.
Regular visitor to the friendly city, Dion Valentine from Cape Town, is one of the drivers who will be showcasing what is probably the quickest little mini in the country.
With the season nearing an end and championship titles up for grabs, it will be an interesting day out on the circuit with everyone hoping for no incidents or accidents as they try to bag maximum points.
In the modified saloon class, Deon Slabbert in his VW Polo will have his work cut out fending off the attack from Tiaan Coetzer in his very quick Opel Tigra as well as Ian Riddle and Elan Buchman in their VW SupaCup Polos.
A highlight of the day will be the Street & Fine Car class that caters for road-going cars and is often seen as a stepping stone into mainstream circuit racing and by Thursday, there were already 14 entries in the class.
Following his success in last weekend’s Steytlerville Rally, the versatile Juan “Bollie” van Rooyen moves to single-seaters in the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge, where he will debut a classic Lotus 11.
The Lotus 11 is a custom-built sports racing car built in various forms by Lotus from 1956-1958, with about 270 of them having ever been built.
On two wheels, Caden Weise will be returning to the track after the culmination of his successful motocross season, where he finished in fourth place overall in the High School Class in the South African Championship.
He will be mixing it up in the CBR 150 junior class with the likes of Dylan Grobler and Craig Benn, who have just returned from Spain after having attended the Red Bull Rookie Cup selection trials.
Emma Diener and Kirsty Oberholzer will be chasing line honours in the CBR 150 Clubman class, where Kirsty has enjoyed the upperhand of late.
Racing is scheduled to start at 10.40am and will culminate with the Bronscor Ingco 45 Minute Endurance Race that starts at 5.30pm.
Upcoming events:
October 18: Aldo Scribante round 7 including classic Mini Challenge; Winterberg Motorcycle Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Club
October 25: Pirates Hockey Club Car Show & Music Festival in Mill Park; Motocross, club championship round 3 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes
The Herald
Classic minis in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
Upcoming events:
October 18: Aldo Scribante round 7 including classic Mini Challenge; Winterberg Motorcycle Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Club
October 25: Pirates Hockey Club Car Show & Music Festival in Mill Park; Motocross, club championship round 3 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes
