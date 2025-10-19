Quins extend lead at top of Grand Challenge
Gqeberha outfit deliver clinical display to subdue determined Gardens
Harlequins extended their lead at the top of the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they beat second-placed Gardens 32-26 in Kariega on Saturday.
Though Harlequins have been on the sidelines for the past few weeks, they delivered a clinical display to subdue a determined Gardens side...
