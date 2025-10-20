East Cape runners devastated after Cape Town Marathon cancelled
Bitter blow for athletes as event called off due to high winds
Angry Eastern Cape road runners cried foul after their hopes of competing in the Cape Town Marathon were dashed, as strong overnight and early morning winds led to organisers cancelling the event an hour before the start on Sunday.
A fierce wind battered Cape Town overnight, leading to structures at the start and finish lines being blown over...
