Vehicle partner of The Herald Cycle Tour supports family fun in the region
The vehicle partner for the Herald Cycle Tour 2026 is Eastern Cape Motor (ECM) Group Ford. This long-standing partnership is driven by shared values of supporting local families and the economy of the region of Nelson Mandela Bay.
As one of the largest privately owned motor groups in SA, ECM Group also celebrated 40 years of existence this year (2025), along with The Herald celebrating 180 years of journalism in the Bay...
