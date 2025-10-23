Championship finale at PE Ovaltrack Raceway
The eighth and final round of the PE Ovaltrack Raceway (PEOTR) club championship takes place on Saturday evening at their circuit that is situated along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area.
The classes that will be in action are the Development class, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hotrods, Classic 6’s, Heavy Metals and V8 Modified Saloons...
