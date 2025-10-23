Magwaza promises knockout Eastern Cape title bout
Gqeberha boxer set on retaining junior-featherweight belt against East London’s Ayabulela Xatyana
Gqeberha’s Sanele Magwaza is set to defend his Eastern Cape junior-featherweight title against fierce East London challenger Ayabulela Xatyana in what is expected to be an electrifying main event of the No Love Lost boxing extravaganza at the weekend.
Magwaza claimed the vacant Eastern Cape title spectacularly, knocking out Mbulelo Gwabeni in the second round at a Kariega tournament earlier in 2025...
