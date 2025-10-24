Sport

Big names lining up for Algoa Cup

By Henk Steenkamp - 24 October 2025

There are some strong Western Cape entries to take on the East Cape’s best older horses in the prestigious R350,000 Listed Algoa Cup.

The Algoa Cup will be run over 2000m at the Fairview track on October 31...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read