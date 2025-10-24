Social road runner Bukani ploughs back into Dikeni community
Charity initiative and run supports pupils with basic needs
Siphiwo Bukani Charity Initiative has been a beacon of hope for many underprivileged learners in the Eastern Cape, especially in the Dikeni community.
Through the annual Siphiwo Bukani Charity Run, the organisation has supported both primary and high school pupils with basic needs such as school uniforms, shoes and sanitary towels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.