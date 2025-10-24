Sport

Social road runner Bukani ploughs back into Dikeni community

Charity initiative and run supports pupils with basic needs

Premium
24 October 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Sports Reporter

Siphiwo Bukani Charity Initiative has been a beacon of hope for many underprivileged learners in the Eastern Cape, especially in the Dikeni community.

Through the annual Siphiwo Bukani Charity Run, the organisation has supported both primary and high school pupils with basic needs such as school uniforms, shoes and sanitary towels...

