Cycling superstars descend on Knysna for inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn

The superstars of cycling arrived in Knysna on Saturday to stretch their legs and share their stage-race tactics ahead of the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn, which starts on Sunday.
The elite field, together with 500 adventurous cyclists from around the world, will race for seven days and 800km over gravel passes and country roads, crossing SA’s Great Karoo region and finishing on Saturday, November 1, inside the gates of Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
In just 18 months, from a spark of an idea to a fully realised global event, the Nedbank Gravel Burn has already made an impact on world cycling, as seen by the quality of the elite field assembled and ready to get to grips with the fickle Garden Route weather on the roads of Knysna ahead of Sunday’s Stage 1.
Olympic champions, world champions, grand tour stage winners, monument winners, mountain-bike stage-race winners and national champions have all arrived in the country to test themselves at SA’s first seven-day gravel stage race.
“This is a fantastic way to see another part of the country and also an exciting chance to race in what is really the middle of nowhere,” said two-time South African Gravel champion Matt Beers at the elite-rider opening press conference.
“Every rider up here on the stage and in the audience is a dangerous competitor; we race against each other often and we enjoy it, so I think that means we should see some exciting racing in the coming week.”
Switzerland’s Simon Pellaud, a favourite for the title, said that no amount of planning can prepare riders for what lies in wait.
“We can look at the route and the route profiles all week, but that will make little difference once the racing starts. Every day is going to be a surprise, which makes every day difficult for the riders at the front. I have raced in 50 countries, but this is my first time in SA, so I can’t wait to get out and attack the course,” Pellaud said.
The men’s elite field also boasts the likes of two-time mountain-bike Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, Australia’s multi-discipline legend Lachlan Morton and Giro d’Italia stage winner Lukas Pöstlberger.
The women’s elite field is similarly high calibre, featuring South African road ace Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Paris—Roubaix Femmes winner and Canadian national champion Alison Jackson, South African Gravel champion Hayley Preen and former Olympian and Swiss Epic winner Haley Smith.
“I’m here to have fun,” said Jackson, when asked about her expectations for the week’s racing.
“I’m at the start of my racing season, so I’m feeling fresh but maybe not as fit as I could be. But I’m really fired up to experience a unique event and enjoy the community aspect and fireside chats.”
Moolman Pasio added that what makes gravel so special is that it’s fiercely competitive on the bike but highly social once the racing stops.
“In road racing, you spend most of your time with your team and it can become very focused. But gravel is very different in that you race solo, which makes everything a lot more fun off the bike. I love the social aspect of the sport.”
The 2020 UCI eSports World Champion — which she lists as one of her proudest achievements — is eager to enjoy the social side of things but still race hard.
“I’ve looked at the route and maybe earmarked a few stages that would suit me. Day 1 starts off with a bang with some tough climbing, which is a strength of mine. But it’s really hard to predict how the week will go, as there are so many elements in gravel that can impact racing. This is a trip into the unknown and I think we’re all looking forward to it.”
Race founder Kevin Vermaak said it was an honour to have the world’s best gravel riders at the first event.
“I know from experience how hard it is to get the best riders to race a brand-new event, so to see all these remarkable athletes here is a privilege. This entire week is about hard racing and creating a community experience for all our riders. I’m looking forward to watching the race and to seeing our riders embrace the spirit.” — Nedbank Gravel Burn
Cycling superstars descend on Knysna for inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn
Image: GRAVEL BURN
The superstars of cycling arrived in Knysna on Saturday to stretch their legs and share their stage-race tactics ahead of the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn, which starts on Sunday.
The elite field, together with 500 adventurous cyclists from around the world, will race for seven days and 800km over gravel passes and country roads, crossing SA’s Great Karoo region and finishing on Saturday, November 1, inside the gates of Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
In just 18 months, from a spark of an idea to a fully realised global event, the Nedbank Gravel Burn has already made an impact on world cycling, as seen by the quality of the elite field assembled and ready to get to grips with the fickle Garden Route weather on the roads of Knysna ahead of Sunday’s Stage 1.
Olympic champions, world champions, grand tour stage winners, monument winners, mountain-bike stage-race winners and national champions have all arrived in the country to test themselves at SA’s first seven-day gravel stage race.
“This is a fantastic way to see another part of the country and also an exciting chance to race in what is really the middle of nowhere,” said two-time South African Gravel champion Matt Beers at the elite-rider opening press conference.
“Every rider up here on the stage and in the audience is a dangerous competitor; we race against each other often and we enjoy it, so I think that means we should see some exciting racing in the coming week.”
Switzerland’s Simon Pellaud, a favourite for the title, said that no amount of planning can prepare riders for what lies in wait.
“We can look at the route and the route profiles all week, but that will make little difference once the racing starts. Every day is going to be a surprise, which makes every day difficult for the riders at the front. I have raced in 50 countries, but this is my first time in SA, so I can’t wait to get out and attack the course,” Pellaud said.
The men’s elite field also boasts the likes of two-time mountain-bike Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, Australia’s multi-discipline legend Lachlan Morton and Giro d’Italia stage winner Lukas Pöstlberger.
The women’s elite field is similarly high calibre, featuring South African road ace Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Paris—Roubaix Femmes winner and Canadian national champion Alison Jackson, South African Gravel champion Hayley Preen and former Olympian and Swiss Epic winner Haley Smith.
“I’m here to have fun,” said Jackson, when asked about her expectations for the week’s racing.
“I’m at the start of my racing season, so I’m feeling fresh but maybe not as fit as I could be. But I’m really fired up to experience a unique event and enjoy the community aspect and fireside chats.”
Moolman Pasio added that what makes gravel so special is that it’s fiercely competitive on the bike but highly social once the racing stops.
“In road racing, you spend most of your time with your team and it can become very focused. But gravel is very different in that you race solo, which makes everything a lot more fun off the bike. I love the social aspect of the sport.”
The 2020 UCI eSports World Champion — which she lists as one of her proudest achievements — is eager to enjoy the social side of things but still race hard.
“I’ve looked at the route and maybe earmarked a few stages that would suit me. Day 1 starts off with a bang with some tough climbing, which is a strength of mine. But it’s really hard to predict how the week will go, as there are so many elements in gravel that can impact racing. This is a trip into the unknown and I think we’re all looking forward to it.”
Race founder Kevin Vermaak said it was an honour to have the world’s best gravel riders at the first event.
“I know from experience how hard it is to get the best riders to race a brand-new event, so to see all these remarkable athletes here is a privilege. This entire week is about hard racing and creating a community experience for all our riders. I’m looking forward to watching the race and to seeing our riders embrace the spirit.” — Nedbank Gravel Burn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby