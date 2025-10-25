The two veteran Americans will now face each other in quarterfinal 2 when competition continues tomorrow.
Excellence on display as men debut at Surf Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic
Image: Max Physick/World Surf League
There were excellent scores and upsets at the Surf Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic men’s opening round on Saturday to determine the quarterfinal matchups ahead of finals day on Sunday.
Stop No. 3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Tour is the last event before the Top 8 men and Top 8 women qualify for the 2025 Surf City El Salvador Longboard Championships.
Fireworks flew from the first heat of the day. After opening with an excellent 8.67 on his first wave, four-time World Longboard champion Taylor Jensen (US) immediately looked like the surfer who would set the standard for the day.
However, Jensen’s longtime rival Edouard Delpero (FRA) had something to say about that.
Delpero opened with excellence on his first left, but it was his next two waves that delivered the real statement.
The French veteran was able to lock exceptionally deep in the barrel on both the right and the left and combine it with clean nose and rail work to earn a 9.43 (out of a possible 10) and 9.00, for an incredible 18.43 (out of a possible 20) heat total, the highest of the event so far.
Since becoming a father days before the previous event, the 2017 World Longboard Title runner-up has been on something of a comeback tour.
A semifinal finish at Bells Beach has now been followed by another strong showing, earning a quarterfinal berth and putting him within reach of qualifying for a shot at the 2025 world title in El Salvador.
“I just wanted to surf the wave, really. I just wanted to make the wave I was working on since the practice days.” Delpero said.
“I'm glad it came out good and I was curious how they would judge it, so stoked about it. What was important was definitely getting barrelled on every single wave, because we're at the wave pool and that's probably what we struggle with the most in contests or conditions like that to have. So I'm definitely getting battled twice every wave. That's the challenge for me.”
Jensen’s excellent 16.84 heat total topped the leader board headed into Round 2, where the reigning World Longboard champion again opened with an excellent ride to immediately claim a place in the quarterfinals. Jensen was joined by Tony Silvagni (US), who ranked second on the leader board.
The two veteran Americans will now face each other in quarterfinal 2 when competition continues tomorrow.
The men’s Longboard Tour rankings have seen a major shake-up in 2025. In another sign of the changing tide, good friends Kevin Skvarna (US) and Sam Christianson (SA), both 27, finished their opening round heat one and two ahead of longtime tour leaders Ben Skinner (ENG) and Kai Sallas (HAW), the 2023 World Longboard champion, who are both in their 40s.
Carrying the form that saw him place runner-up at Bells Beach, Skvarna posted an excellent 17.04 heat total. The Californian’s highlight was a 9.07 earned on his second right, which included a switchfoot barrel through the final section.
“I think I'm just committing to being here, and being on the Longboard Tour, and enjoying it, enjoying time with my friends, surfing hard, dialling in equipment, and it feels really nice,” Skvarna said.
“It does matter to finally have some results. It was a big one in Bells that I was really happy with, and confident being on my backhand there in solid waves against the best guys in the world, to be able to surf really well and show how I want to surf. Then I used that to come here, feel good on the wave, and feel good with the boards. I'm really happy.”
Skinner and Sallas were both eliminated, leaving them out of the World Longboard Title conversation for the first time in many years.
Meanwhile, Skvarna has already qualified for his first appearance in the Longboard Finals format. Fellow American goofyfoot Chase Lieder (US) also moved into the quarterfinals with a solid heat win and will come up against Skvarna in quarterfinal 3.
Lieder slipped into the final qualifying place for the Longboard Championships in 2024 and the 20-year-old is looking to make his way back to El Salvador in similar fashion in 2025.
The surfer whose place Lieder took last year, Declan Wyton (AUS), progressed into his third straight quarterfinal of the season. Wyton earned two 9-point rides on the right, his second coming in at a 9.27.
Defending event winner Steven Sawyer (SA) took a fall on his opening ride, but was able to show his form and style to go excellent with an 8.03 (out of a possible 10) to move straight into the quarterfinals.
Using the skills developed at his home break of Jeffrey's Bay, the 2018 World Longboard champion’s backhand barrel technique proved key to his high score. Meanwhile, current No. 2 Max Weston (AUS), who has already qualified for the World Longboard Title race, was unable to find the scores needed to advance.
“Going into the heat, I didn’t really feel anything like if I was going to make it or if I wasn’t going to make it,” Sawyer said.
“I was just kind of praying and hoping that I could stay absolutely chilled. I just want to improve on my waves. It sucks to dip out on your first wave, but that’s what I did last year too, so I kind of expected it. ‘Let’s get barrelled. OK, let’s go for a swim.’ I’m just stoked to have made that.
“I think there’s so much room for improvement, which is a good feeling. I wouldn’t want to have over-excelled and then feel like, ‘What can I do more?’ I don’t know if you’ll ever really get there, but it’s good to start where I feel comfortable and just keep building.”
Fellow South African Oliver Packham was the surprise package of the opening round. Packham earned his highest scores yet on Tour, including an excellent 8.50, to defeat current No. 1 Kai Ellice-Flint (AUS), and Longboard Tour veteran Taka Inoue (JPN), who showcased his unique style in attempts to take back the lead.
The 27-year-old from Durban, now based in Cape Town, was thrilled to advance to the first Longboard Tour quarterfinal of his career. — WSL
